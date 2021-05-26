PDP wins rescheduled LG election in Oyo

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:39 pm


The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Adeojo, as winner of the rescheduled Ido Local Government area election.

Mr Isiaka Olagunju, the State OYSIEC Chairman, made the declaration on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OYSIEC had rescheduled the election due to the omission of Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) logo in the ballot papers.

Olagunju said that Adeojo emerged winner of the election, having polled the highest number of votes in the election.

He said that Adeojo polled 19,744 votes to defeat the ZLP and ADC candidates who polled 637 and 122, respectively.

Adeojo’s win has placed the PDP on a clean sweep of the entire 33 local governments in the state.

OYSIEC had earlier declared PDP candidates as winners of 32 out of 33 local government areas in the state.(NAN)

 

