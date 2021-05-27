Accountant General’s double speak: Why payment of £4.2m Ibori’s loot to Delta is delayed

With the discordant tunes played by Federal Government officials and Delta State Government over the return of £4.2m Ibori’s loot to Delta, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has has now offered an explanation for the delay.

It was the same Idris who, at a National Assembly hearing, said that same money had been released to Delta.

This explanation for the delay is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by AGF’s Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike.

The statement entitled “RE: £4.2m IBORI LOOT: PUTTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT”, reads:

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.”