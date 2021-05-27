Accountant General’s double speak: Why payment of £4.2m Ibori’s loot to Delta is delayed

Accountant General’s double speak: Why payment of £4.2m Ibori’s loot to Delta is delayed

Thursday, May 27, 2021 7:42 am


President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Okowa of Delta

 

With the discordant tunes played by Federal Government officials and Delta State Government over the return of £4.2m Ibori’s loot to Delta, the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, has has now offered an explanation for the delay.
It was the same Idris who, at a National Assembly hearing, said that same money had been released to Delta.
This explanation for the delay is contained in a statement released on Wednesday by AGF’s Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike.

The statement entitled “RE: £4.2m IBORI LOOT: PUTTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT”, reads:

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.
The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.
This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.
This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police Community Relations Committee gives N1m to 2 cops who rejected bribe
    2 hours ago

    West African Police Information System headquarters inaugurated in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Shareholders hail Dangote over Cement’s N272.6bn dividend
    L-R: Senator Olamilekan Solomon; Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Ibikunle Amosun during the opening of the senate committee zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. 8 hours ago

    Criminalise executive interference on legislature, Lagos Assembly tells Constitution Review panel
    Afe Babalola 8 hours ago

    Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution
    PDP:PDP: Wins Oyo LG election by landslide 8 hours ago

    PDP wins rescheduled LG election in Oyo
    9 hours ago

    Eko Bridge closes for emergency repairs June 4
    10 hours ago

    100 missing from boat mishap in Niger — Official