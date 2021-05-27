Children’s Day: Mrs Abiodun celebrates 45 outstanding children in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye

The Wife of Ogun Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has said that social, emotional and psychological development of children, will bu used to complement academic curriculum, towards achieving enviable educational standard in schools in the state.

Mrs. Abiodun stated this at the commemorative event to celebrate the 2021 Children’s Day, organised by the Integrity Campaign Club, in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, for 45 outstanding pupils in the State.

According to her, engagement of pupils in extra-curricular activities would boost their psyche, for all-around development.

She reiterated Ogun government’s commitment to quality education, stressing that it would continue to be a driving force and create an enabling environment for a better future for the children.

“As important as education is to a child, our focus should not only be on the academic aspects alone, but on their social, athletic, emotional, psychological development and much more. These are equally important and necessary for all-around development”, Mrs. Abiodun said.

While congratulating and presenting certificates and gifts to the 45 students who emerged winners at the earlier at Spelling Bee, Debate, Talent Hunt, Creativity Display and Discussion on SDGs 4 and 5 competitions by the Club competitions earlier organised to mark the day, Mrs Abiodun charged others to find more ways to learn and keep abreast of Information Communication Technology.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by the Director, Education Support Services, Mrs. Adesola Onayiga congratulated the 45 outstanding children, noting that the State had always been known for the best in all areas and education in particular.

In his remark, the convener of the Club, Mr. Dare Adedotun appreciated the State government for its effort in revamping the education sector, assuring that his organisation would continue to priortise welfare of the students.