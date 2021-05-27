Just in: Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff

Just in: Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff

Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:56 pm


Major General Farouk Yahaya: appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Buhari

Major General Farouk Yahaya: appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Yahaya replaces Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attachiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna last Friday, according to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu released on Thursday.

Before his appointment, Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Details later

See the full information announcing appointment of Yahaya below

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.
Thank you for your cooperation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU
Brigadier General
Acting Director Defence Information
27 May 2021

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs 36 mins ago

    Children’s Day: Orelope-Adefulire tasks stakeholders on inclusive education
    1 hour ago

    AIDS Healthcare Foundation to distribute 5 million sanitary pads to women, girls in need
    5 hours ago

    Masari to Southern Governors: Yes, I’m with You on Open Grazing Ban
    5 hours ago

    ‘Supremacy battle’ lands 9 cult gang members in police net
    7 hours ago

    Accountant General’s double speak: Why payment of £4.2m Ibori’s loot to Delta is delayed
    8 hours ago

    Police Community Relations Committee gives N1m to 2 cops who rejected bribe
    8 hours ago

    West African Police Information System headquarters inaugurated in Abuja
    8 hours ago

    Shareholders hail Dangote over Cement’s N272.6bn dividend