Masari to Southern Governors: Yes, I’m with You on Open Grazing Ban

Truth is universal, irrespective of circumstances in time and space. That applies to Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State, a core northerner and of Fulani stock to speak truth to power. He has thrown his weight behind Southern Governors over their ban on open grazing of cattle.

He said this during an interview with journalists in Katsina as part of the activities marking his second anniversary in office.

In his words: “This is something we have to do through development, provide necessary infrastructure that will make the herders not to move. Why should herders from Katsina move to other states?

“The herders’ movement is essentially in search of two things – water and fodder. If we can provide these two items, why should they move?”

“This roaming about I don’t think. For us, it’s un-Islamic and is not the best. It is part of the problem we are having today. I don’t support that we should continue with the way open grazing is.”

Open grazing is one of the causes of insecurity in Nigeria. Like Mongol hordes, AK-47 bearing herdsmen visit villages and farmlands, inflicting rape, banditry, kidnappings, destruction and murders. Children of Hattila the Hun!