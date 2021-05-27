Masari to Southern Governors: Yes, I’m with You on Open Grazing Ban

Thursday, May 27, 2021 9:16 am


Governors Bello Masari and Ritimi Akeredolu

 

Truth is universal, irrespective of circumstances in time and space. That applies to Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State, a core northerner and of Fulani stock to speak truth to power. He has thrown his weight behind Southern Governors over their ban on open grazing of cattle.

File: Fulani in Nigeria, armed

From Left: Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Ebonyi’s David Omahi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Govenor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Babajide Sanwolu of Lagos, Enugu State’s Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, Imo Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia in a photograph after Southern Governors meeting at Government House, Asaba. Tuesday

He said this during an interview with journalists in Katsina as part of the activities marking his second anniversary in office.
In his words: “This is something we have to do through development, provide necessary infrastructure that will make the herders not to move. Why should herders from Katsina move to other states?
“The herders’ movement is essentially in search of two things – water and fodder. If we can provide these two items, why should they move?”
“This roaming about I don’t think. For us, it’s un-Islamic and is not the best. It is part of the problem we are having today. I don’t support that we should continue with the way open grazing is.”

Open grazing is one of the causes of insecurity in Nigeria. Like Mongol hordes, AK-47 bearing herdsmen visit villages and farmlands, inflicting rape, banditry, kidnappings, destruction and murders. Children of Hattila the Hun!

