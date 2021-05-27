Police arrest member of Abia vigilante service for killing USA based businessman

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has paraded one Okorie Chukwuma, a member of Abia State vigilante group for allegedly killing one Eyinaya Ogbonna, a business man based in United States of America.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, while parading the suspect said the deceased employed the suspect through the Abia State vigilante Service and he was working for him.

SP Omoni said suddenly the suspect developed animosity for the USA based business man.

On one fateful day, the deceased went to the gas station and was killed by the suspect in company of his vigilant colleagues who conspired and used their pump action gun to shoot the deceased and stole his white Venza car with registration No: ABJ 276 BF.

Meanwhile the suspect Okorie Chukwuma in an interview with journalists confessed to the crime.

He said he was arrested when he came to sell the Venza car of his boss in Port Harcourt after killing him.

Our correspondent reports that the white Venza car of the deceased with registration No ABJ 276 BF, some other belongings of the deceased and the pump action gun used in killing the deceased were recovered by the Rivers and Abia State Police command respectively .