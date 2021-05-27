‘Supremacy battle’ lands 9 cult gang members in police net

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Ogun Police Command have arrested nine members of Eiye cult gang in Ajegunle area of Ibogun during a supremacy battle with members of Alora confraternity.

The Command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a press release said the suspects – Sodiq Olabisi, Oluwatosin Andrew, Oladimeji Oyedele, Wasiu Raheem, Oyedokun Lekan, Yusuf Ajetunmobi, Busari Taoreed, Bolaji Raphael and Salami Toheeb were arrested following a bloody clash between the two groups.

While the clash was going on, a distress call was made to the police divisional headquarters in Ibogun, and the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele quickly led his men to the scene.

On sighting policemen, the cultists, who had already inflicted serious injuries on the chest of one member of Alora group, ran away with their injured colleagues, while police successfully apprehended the nine suspects.

Recovered from them are; one cutlass, five knives, 2 axes, 5 phone Batteries and four thousand naira cash.

The commissioner of polic, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to anti cultist section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The command, however, vowed to arrest fleeing members of the groups to bring them to justice.