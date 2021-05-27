Wike charges new Chief Judge to be firm, courageous.

Wike charges new Chief Judge to be firm, courageous.

Thursday, May 27, 2021 11:37 pm


Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Swearing-In the new Chief Judge of Rivers State Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Swearing-In the new Chief Judge of Rivers State Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt


Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has charged the new Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Amadi, to be firm , courageous and  surpass the achievements he is inheriting from his predecessor.

He gave the charge at the swearing in ceremony of the Chief Judge at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Governor Wike stated that one best way him to be reckoned with as a successful judge is for him to be decisive about speedy delivery of justice processes.

This, he said, can be done by making sure that case files are not only assigned, but actually treated and dispensed with and judgement given based on the merit of the case.

Governor Wike said such fate is also  a hallmark of judiciary independence that is being clamoured for.

“Please, let everybody work with you together. If anybody does not do his duty, you are the Chief Judge, you know what to do. Do not panic.

“Show that you have leadership. Whether the person was your class mate of not, is immaterial.”

The governor advised the new Chief Judge not to be afraid of petitions against him either from individuals or from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) because such petitions and animosity could be without the facts, or justification.

He urged Justice Amadi to discharge his duties in a manner that will make the state proud as it was under his predecessor.

“Anywhere I go in Abuja, they talk about my (former) Chief Judge. I still want you to maintain that relationship.

“Let people talk about you, maintain a cordial relationship with your colleagues outside and at home too. “

Governor Wike also assured that his administration will continue with the robust relationship established with the judiciary under Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, which has also been the situation with the legislature.

“Whatever is meant for the judiciary,  we will not look back in doing it. I have said here, we will continue with the financial autonomy. 

“The one I will not agree to, is that the judiciary should go and submit budget to the State Assembly. There is no law that says so.”

Governor Wike told him to set out a timeline of achievement and be ready to show evidence in the next six months of assumption of duty.

“You’ve been a Magistrate and Chief Registrar, so you know what administration is all about. Try as much as you can to surpass the achievements she made.

“So you too will have to say, while you were in office that this was what you did.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Open grazing: Herdsmen and their cows 12 mins ago

    Open grazing ban: Miyetti Allah wants dialogue between Southern, Northern leaders
    Police: 20 mins ago

    Rail line vandalism: Police arrest Chinese, Nasarawa Gov’s aide, 3 security personnel, 12 others
    Mali's President Bah Ndaw: detained by military 29 mins ago

    Mali’s N’Daw, Ouane regain freedom – Source
    32 mins ago

    Asaba On My Mind
    One Okorie Chukwuma a member of Abia State vigilante who allegedly killed his Boss one Eyinaya Ogbonna, 37 mins ago

    Police arrest member of Abia vigilante service for killing USA based businessman
    1 hour ago

    NDDC: Ijaw youths appeal for calm
    Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, addressing the Senate sub-committee on constitutional amendment for the South-South zone, who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Port Harcourt. 1 hour ago

    Constitution review: Wike exposes alleged plans by APC
    Mrs Abiodun and some of the 45 gifted students 2 hours ago

    Children’s Day: Mrs Abiodun celebrates 45 outstanding children in Ogun