Bandits force 7,000 people out of their homes in Sokoto

By Richard Elesho

Apart from the attendant loss of lives, properties, abductions and infliction of injuries on their victims, recent bandits’ attack has displaced not less than 7,000 people in two Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

This was made known on Thursday by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in a statement by Manzo Ezekiel, it’s Head of Media and Public Relations. The affected areas are in Sabin Birni and Isa LGAs.

According to the statement, a joint assessment by the staff of NEMA and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), established that no fewer than 6,200 of the affected persons are currently living in camps and host communities.

The Guardian reports that the camps are in Sabon Birni Primary School, Isa town in Sokoto State and neighbouring Shinkafi town in Zamfara.

Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, Head of NEMA’s Sokoto Operations Office, who led the assessment team, sympathised with victims of the banditry attack and assured them of necessary relief support.

“Many communities in Sabon Birni and Isa were affected by several incidents of banditry attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, injury, property damages including houses, livestock and displacement of the people from their homes.

“Due to the tense security situation, NEMA team could not access the areas immediately,’’ he said.

The News reports that banditry and kidnapping have posed serious security challenges in Sokoto State in recent time.