Bandits force 7,000 people out of their homes in Sokoto

Bandits force 7,000 people out of their homes in Sokoto

Friday, May 28, 2021 9:21 am


Bandits:

FILE PHOTO: Bandits

By Richard Elesho

Apart from the attendant loss of lives, properties, abductions and infliction of injuries on their victims, recent bandits’ attack has displaced not less than 7,000 people in two Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.

This was made known on Thursday by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in a statement by Manzo Ezekiel, it’s Head of Media and Public Relations. The affected areas are in Sabin Birni and Isa LGAs.

According to the statement, a joint assessment by the staff of NEMA and Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), established that no fewer than 6,200 of the affected persons are currently living in camps and host communities.

The Guardian reports that the camps are in Sabon Birni Primary School, Isa town in Sokoto State and neighbouring Shinkafi town in Zamfara.

Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, Head of NEMA’s Sokoto Operations Office, who led the assessment team, sympathised with victims of the banditry attack and assured them of necessary relief support.

“Many communities in Sabon Birni and Isa were affected by several incidents of banditry attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives, injury, property damages including houses, livestock and displacement of the people from their homes.

“Due to the tense security situation, NEMA team could not access the areas immediately,’’ he said.

The News reports that banditry and kidnapping have posed serious security challenges in Sokoto State in recent time.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Boss Mustapha, Chairman, PSC: gives 132 people 48-hours to turn themselves to nearest public health departments 1 hour ago

    COVID-19: FG orders 132 travelers to report within 48 hours
    1 hour ago

    Lagos LG polls: APC says PDP’s allegations ‘laughable’
    PFN President, Wale Oke 2 hours ago

    PFN warns against alleged plot to foist Sharia on Southwest
    Ambrose Alli University 2 hours ago

    AAU: Obaseki replaces Governing Council with special intervention team
    Bashar al-Assad 2 hours ago

    Assad wins Syria’s presidential election
    Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM 2 hours ago

    Severe malnutrition looms in Ethiopia’s Tigray, says UN
    Nigerian prison inmates in a classroom taking lectures 3 hours ago

    37 inmates of Abeokuta custodial centre gain varsity admission
    Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim 3 hours ago

    NYSC still very much relevant, says DG