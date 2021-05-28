Gen. Yahaya assumes office as 22nd COAS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has on Friday assumed the leadership of the Nigerian Army as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff.

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday, approved the appointment of Yahaya following the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru in a place crash on May 21 in Kaduna.

The new COAS was until his appointment, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the military counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yahaya had earlier visited the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor before coming to Army Headquarters for the taking over ceremony.

He was received at AHQ by the Chief of Policy and Plan, Maj.-Gen. Ben Ahanotu, who also briefed him before proceeding to assume office.

The COAS however asked for a minute silence in honour of the late Attabiru and other officers who died with him, after which he asked journalists to leave the hall for closed door meeting with officers.

He did not make any make any public statement before departing Army Headquarters.