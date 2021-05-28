Ignatius Ajuru varsity expels students over gang rape, theft, fraud

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, has expelled some of its students involved in various criminal activities.

Three of the students were expelled over gang rape of a year one female student in a male hostel in the University in October last year.

The expelled students were identified in a statement by the University as Nnamdi Destiny, Samuel Valentine, and Chukwuemeka Amajuoyi.

Also expelled by the University was Bekwele Ogbondah Godspower of Accounting Dept. who defrauded his fellow students of their schools fees and issued them fake online University receipts.

The majority of the victims who were in Level 100 in the 2019/2020 session lost their admission.

Also. one Linus Hans of Accounting Department was also expelled for stealing of a fellow student’s phone.

Meanwhile, the Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has commended the Senate the University for expulsion of three male students over gang rape of the female student.

Miss Uzoma Kelechi, head of Women mobilization of the human rights group in a statement on Wednesday 26,May 2021 said the Senate of the institution has by its action demonstrated that issues of sexual violence do not have a place in the institution.

She thanked the institution for reinstalling public confidence on the safety of students particularly female students on the campus by ensuring that appropriate sanction was melted out to perpetrators of the dastardly act against the female year 1 student.

Miss Uzoma said the sanction will serve as deterrent to others.

She also commended the Vice Chancellor of the institution ,Professor Ozo-mekuri Ndimele for keeping to his word that justice would be done on the rape incident.

It would be recalled that the Vice Chancellor had assured Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign when the group contacted him on the matter , that the institution will ensure justice is served.

Full Statement By The Institution

IGNATIUS AJURU UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION, PORT HARCOURT.

EXPULSION FROM THE UNIVERSITY: Part 1 – IAUE

The Senate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has expelled the following students from the University for various offences:

1. Mr. Bekwele Ogbondah Godspower – UE/ACCT/B.ED4/0100 – Accounting Dept.- defrauded his fellow students of their schools fees and issued them fake online University receipts. The majority of the victims in Level 100 in the 2019/2020 session lost their admission.

2. Mr. Linus Hans – UE/2018/BSc.Ed4/0525 – Accounting Dept. – Phone Theft (stole a fellow student’s phone).

3. Mr. Nnamdi Destiny – UE/2018/POL.SC/BSc4/0062 – Political Science – Involved in a gang rape of a female student in the hostel.

4. Mr. Samuel Valentine – UE/2017/POL.SC/BSc4/2059 – Political Science – Involved in a gang rape of a female student in the hostel.

5. Mr. Chukwuemeka Amajuoyi – UE/THA/BA4/0019 – Theatre and Film Studies – Involved in a gang rape of a female student in the hostel.

6. Mr. Ovunwo Henry Junior- (Level 100 Not yet issued Matriculation No. as at the time of the incident)