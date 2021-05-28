Liberian VP Visits VP Osinbajo

Liberian VP Visits VP Osinbajo

Friday, May 28, 2021 3:35 pm


Photos; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN receives in audience the Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard – Taylor in the State House, Abuja. 28th May, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had the pleasure today to welcome Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, the Vice President of Liberia.

She led a delegation to attend the 1st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS parliament yesterday here in Abuja and spoke at the opening ceremony.

She took the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President in his office this afternoon.

It was an opportunity for the two Vice Presidents to catch-up having had previous meetings both here in Abuja and in Liberia including in 2018 when Prof. Osinbajo visited Liberia to speak at the launch of the International Sheroes Foundation.

Of course, Nigeria and Liberia enjoy a very good and warm diplomatic relationship dating back to even before independence.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and reaffirmed both countries’ shared aspirations and continued desire for more effective cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Photo: New COAS Yahaya pays last respect to Attahiru
    Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya 2 hours ago

    Gen. Yahaya assumes office as 22nd COAS
    Yahaya Bello 2 hours ago

    Kogi: Abducted Returnees from masquerade festival regain freedom
    3 hours ago

    Mr Kunle Ajibade is 63 Today! 
    Boss Mustapha, Chairman, PSC: gives 132 people 48-hours to turn themselves to nearest public health departments 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: FG orders 132 travelers to report within 48 hours
    6 hours ago

    Lagos LG polls: APC says PDP’s allegations ‘laughable’
    PFN President, Wale Oke 6 hours ago

    PFN warns against alleged plot to foist Sharia on Southwest
    Bandits: 6 hours ago

    Bandits force 7,000 people out of their homes in Sokoto