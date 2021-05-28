Liberian VP Visits VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had the pleasure today to welcome Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, the Vice President of Liberia.

She led a delegation to attend the 1st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS parliament yesterday here in Abuja and spoke at the opening ceremony.

She took the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President in his office this afternoon.

It was an opportunity for the two Vice Presidents to catch-up having had previous meetings both here in Abuja and in Liberia including in 2018 when Prof. Osinbajo visited Liberia to speak at the launch of the International Sheroes Foundation.

Of course, Nigeria and Liberia enjoy a very good and warm diplomatic relationship dating back to even before independence.

The two leaders exchanged pleasantries and reaffirmed both countries’ shared aspirations and continued desire for more effective cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.