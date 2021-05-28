Mali’s N’Daw, Ouane regain freedom – Source

Friday, May 28, 2021 12:07 am


Mali's President Bah Ndaw: allegedly released from detention by the military

Mali’s transitional President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who resigned on Wednesday, regained their freedom early Thursday morning, security sources told Xinhua.

“Prime Minister Moctar Ouane returned home last night. According to the members of the cabinet who visited him this Thursday morning, he is doing well and he is in good spirits,” an official from the Prime minister office, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

The official did not reveal the whereabouts of N’Daw.

Mali’s transitional President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were reportedly taken by force on Monday to the Kati military camp following the transitional president’s announcement of his appointment of members of the government on the proposal of the prime minister.

The transitional president and prime minister had resigned, Baba Cisse, special adviser to Assimi Goita, Malian transitional vice president and president of the former National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), said on Wednesday.

Cisse justified the arrest of N’Daw and Ouane by “deep differences both on the form and substance concerning the course of the transition.”

The leadership’s resignations came as a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, visited Mali to press the military to back down. (Xinhua/NAN)

