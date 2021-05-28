Photo: New COAS Yahaya pays last respect to Attahiru

Friday, May 28, 2021 2:18 pm


New Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya pays his last respect to his predecessor, late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru

The new Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya pays his last respect to his predecessor, late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru after signing the condolence register at HQ Theatre Command of Operation HADIN KAI, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, approved the appointment of Yahaya following the death of Attahiru in a place crash on May 21 in Kaduna.

The new COAS was until his appointment, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the military counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

Yahaya, on Friday assumed the leadership of the Nigerian Army as the 22nd Chief of Army Staff.

