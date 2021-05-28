Security operatives kill 7 ESN members, arrest 5 in Rivers (+photos)

Recover arms, communication gadgets assorted cell phones, army uniforms etc

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Seven alleged operatives of the Eastern Security Network ,ESN, an armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB, have been killed in a joint operation conducted by the military, the Department of State Services, DSS and Civil Defence operatives in Rivers State, the Nigerian Army has said.

The raid on the alleged ESN camp was conducted at Forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/ Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, according to the statement released late Thursday evening.

The Army also said five of the operatives ESN were arrested during the operation, while arms and ammunition were recovered at the camp during the raid that took place at about 6:15 pm on Thursday.

The statement read: “6 Div in conjunction with Keystone, DSS and NSCDC led by Brigadier-General MD Danja conducted clearance/raid operations at suspected IPOB/ESN camp in Agbochia Forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/ Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“During the clearance/raid Operations, the team came in contact with the IPOB/ESN members. However, during the firefight, 7 x IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 5 x suspects were arrested.

Items recovered during the clearance/raid include: Communication gadgets, assorted cell phones, army uniforms arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Also recovered from the camp two AK 47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one locally made machine gun and one G3 magazine. Also recovered were include three rounds of 7.62mm special,10 rounds 7.62mm , 51mm NATO, one cutlass, five Baofeng handheld radios with chargers and 10 black berets.