Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The appeal on the certificate forgery case brought by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its chieftain, Mr. Williams Edobor, against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, was on Friday dismissed by the Supreme Court.

The apex court said the appellant (Edo APC) failed to prove that the certificate issued by the University of Ibadan, with which Obaseki contested the 202 Edo governorship election was forged.

The court awarded N1 million in favour of the Edo governor against the appellant.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the victory is a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.

“We advised APC that it was again traveling the road of ignominy instead of joining the government to build a society where hard work is rewarded, where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state the driving spirit of our being. Our advice was ignored!

“With the finality of the Supreme Court judgement, we sincerely hope that APC and it’s leadership will be prepared to turn a new leaf of cooperation and collaboration in the building of a society where Edo People’s welfare is the watchword!

“We understand and concede that the legal route has become part and parcel of electioneering process. But do not understand nor condone how, when the people have spoken loudly and clearly through the ballot, politicians will manufacture charges in an attempt to deny the electorate their choice.

“It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility,” the party said.