Varsity suspends student caught in female hostel disguised as a woman

Friday, May 28, 2021 8:10 am


Wori Onyekachi Miracle apprehended for sneaking into female hostel disguised a woman being paraded at the University campus

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) has suspended a final year student of the institution, Wori Onyekachi Miracle, for sneaking into female hostel disguised a woman.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ndimele Ozo-Mekuri, Wori, a student of the Department of English and Communication Studies was caught in the Salvation Ministry Hostel at about 10 pm on Monday night.

The matter has been referred to the IAUE Students Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

Professor Ndimele also added the the student has also been handed over to the Police, and may be prosecuted.

Processor Ndimele said the Department State Security, DSS,  has asked for Wori’s particulars for profiling, as he decried the unfortunate situation the student has led himself into.

According to the Vice Chancellor,“Mr. Wori is not a level 100 student, as many evil advocates claim. It is, therefore, not true that he is not familiar with the rules and regulations of the university. The truth is that Mr. Wori has completed his 4-year degree programme and was working on the corrections on his project waiting for graduation,” he said.

Some reports indicated that because of his inability to reach his girlfriend, Wori became desperate and decided to disguise as a woman.

Other accounts claimed that his intention may have been to steal valuables from the female students who may have fallen asleep.

His unusual movement in the female hostel caused a stir as very vigilant female students spotted him and raised alarm. He was overwhelmed, stripped naked and paraded before the campus security personnel who handed him over to the Police to avoid mob attack on him.

However, a human rights activist, Prince Wiro of Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign has criticized stripping of  Miracle naked and parading him round the school campus while students were making videos of him.

“The act of parading him naked is wicked,callous against his basic rights to human dignity as a suspect is deemed innocent and treated as one until proven guilty by Court of competent jurisdiction”.

