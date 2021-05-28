Verbatim: Wike dares Rivers juju men, come and confront me

Friday, May 28, 2021 9:16 pm


Governor Wike

Verbatim: Wike dares Rivers juju men, come and confront me

”Those of you putting up fake juju shrines along the road we are constructing to get compensation from the government, let me tell you , shishi you won’t get. Nobody will give you one Naira
Can you imagine, you say you want projects but you want to scare the contractor by decorating fake shrines along the construction site but I tell you, it will not work. Tell your juju to come and see me…”

* Gov Nyesom Wike ‘s remarks at the flag off ceremony for the construction of Bori-Kono Road; the second phase of Sakpenwa-Bori road.
Credit: Isamail Aniemu

