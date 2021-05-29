D’Tigers drawn in Group C of 2021 Afrobasket

D’Tigers drawn in Group C of 2021 Afrobasket

Saturday, May 29, 2021 11:08 am


DTigers-Basketball-Team

D’Tigers-Basketball-Team

D’Tigers, Nigeria’s senior national male basketball team, have been drawn alongside Kenya, Mali and Cote d’Ivoire in Group C of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket scheduled for Rwanda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament will hold between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5.

Nigeria who are the 2015 champions and are one of the title contenders should have no trouble advancing to the competition’s knockout stage.

Cote d’Ivoire are ranked 50, while Mali are 77th, even though Kenya who pulled off an upset against Angola to qualify after 28 years of wait can be a handful.

D’Tigers, who are Tokyo Olympics bound, will hope to go a step further than their 2017 achievement where they won the silver medal.

The team who lost to hosts Tunisia then have since evolved to become number one in Africa and number 22 in the world.

In 2019, they were the first country in the world to qualify for the FIBA World Cup.

In spite of narrowly missing out of the quarter-finals, D’Tigers were able to win their Olympics ticket as the highest-ranked team out of Africa at the tournament.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Alcohol: 22 die in India after drinking tainted liquor 16 mins ago

    Toxic alcohol kills 22 people in India
    Using the computer: NITDA warns Nigerians to beware of IGVM Ransomware 24 mins ago

    NITDA warns against file encrypting computer virus ‘IGVM Ransomware’
    COVID-19 vaccine: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Germany 36 mins ago

    Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany
    Bashar al-Assad 49 mins ago

    Two die, 300 injured in celebratory gunfire for al-Assad
    Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita: heads the interim government to“lead the transition process to its conclusion.” 59 mins ago

    Mali court names coup leader Assimi Goita as interim president
    1 hour ago

    Video: Rotimi Amaechi waxes gospel song, releases single
    Troops of the Nigerian military: kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno 1 hour ago

    Troops repel attack in Borno, kill 10 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists
    ISWAP/Boko Haram leader, Abu Musab al -barnawy, 2 hours ago

    10 facts about new ISWAP/Boko Haram leader, Abu Musab al-Barnawi  