Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany

The first forged Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination certificates is appearing in Germany, with the numbers expected to grow.

According to local police authorities on Saturday, in Bavaria alone, there has been a number of cases in the low double-digits.

“Compared to other criminal offers of personal and identity documents, the forgery of vaccination certificates is still a minor phenomenon in numerical terms,’’ a spokesman for the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said.

“However, an increase in demand and thus also in the supply of forged vaccination certificates is expected due to the legal relaxations for vaccinated persons.’’

Vaccinated people in Germany enjoy the same freedoms as those who have recovered from COVID-19.