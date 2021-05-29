Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany

Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany

Saturday, May 29, 2021 10:43 am


COVID-19 vaccine: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Germany

COVID-19 vaccine: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Germany

The first forged Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination certificates is appearing in Germany, with the numbers expected to grow.

According to local police authorities on Saturday, in Bavaria alone, there has been a number of cases in the low double-digits.

“Compared to other criminal offers of personal and identity documents, the forgery of vaccination certificates is still a minor phenomenon in numerical terms,’’ a spokesman for the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said.

“However, an increase in demand and thus also in the supply of forged vaccination certificates is expected due to the legal relaxations for vaccinated persons.’’

Vaccinated people in Germany enjoy the same freedoms as those who have recovered from COVID-19. (dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    DTigers-Basketball-Team 12 mins ago

    D’Tigers drawn in Group C of 2021 Afrobasket
    Alcohol: 22 die in India after drinking tainted liquor 18 mins ago

    Toxic alcohol kills 22 people in India
    Using the computer: NITDA warns Nigerians to beware of IGVM Ransomware 25 mins ago

    NITDA warns against file encrypting computer virus ‘IGVM Ransomware’
    Bashar al-Assad 50 mins ago

    Two die, 300 injured in celebratory gunfire for al-Assad
    Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita: heads the interim government to“lead the transition process to its conclusion.” 1 hour ago

    Mali court names coup leader Assimi Goita as interim president
    1 hour ago

    Video: Rotimi Amaechi waxes gospel song, releases single
    Troops of the Nigerian military: kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno 1 hour ago

    Troops repel attack in Borno, kill 10 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists
    ISWAP/Boko Haram leader, Abu Musab al -barnawy, 2 hours ago

    10 facts about new ISWAP/Boko Haram leader, Abu Musab al-Barnawi  