Ghanaian man, Kpeyiri Neiba, kills cousin for refusing to marry him

Saturday, May 29, 2021 11:21 pm


Kpeyiri Neiba, a 35-year-old Ghanaian man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 50-year-old cousin after she refused to marry him.

Graphic GH reports that the sad incident occurred at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Sawla-Tuna Kalba District of the Savannah Region in Ghana.

Neiba, was arrested this week by the Sawla Divisional Police Command for the murder of Janet Ansaaku.

According to the police, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the gruesome killing, stating that the deceased failed to marry him.

The Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said on Thursday, May 27, one Martin Kojo Soyintey residing at Vongbe near Kalba called at Sawla charge office with a report that Neiba had murdered his cousin called Janet Ansaaku in the bush at Uro-Mekaa.

He said police accompanied by the complainant proceeded to the scene of the crime at Uro-Mekaa and found Janet lying in a pool of blood as a result of the cuts on her body.

The body was sent to the Sawla District Hospital and a postmortem was subsequently performed on the body before it was released to the bereaved family for burial.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still with the police for further investigation.

