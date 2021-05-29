IPOB’s sit-at-home: Economic activities halted in Imo, travelers stranded in Onitsha

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa
Economic and social activities have halted in Imo over the Sit-At Home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for fear of possible attacks.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reporter who monitored the development on Saturday in Owerri, reports that residents of the state have deserted markets and streets of the state capital for safety.
Pro Biafra agitators led by Nnamdi Kanu issued a statement that ordered people from the South East to sit at home between May 30 and May 31 for the annual Biafra Remembrance Day.
The statement issued by Kanu said the day was set aside in remembrance of over 5 million Biafrans who died during the three-year civil war in Nigeria.
NAN reports that people also kept away from the Government House axis with businesses around it under lock and key while combined team of security agencies are seen patrolling the streets of the state capital.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abutu Yaro had earlier issued a statement, assuring residents of adequate security and urged the people to ignore the threat.
But only presence of the military and police forces were noticed, while people kept away from the popular Ekeukwu Owerri Market and the timber market in Naze.
A commercial motorist, Mr Okechukwu Nnaji told NAN that motorists started experiencing poor patronage from commuters from May 28.
“As I speak with you, I have not gotten N 2,000 since three days now, I normally make N8,000 daily.
“I don’t know how to feed my family if things do not improve soon,” he said.
A food vendor, Mrs Angela Eze popularly known as (Mama Africa) expressed worry that the situation might affect the economy of the state drastically.
She appealed to government to use diplomacy and find lasting solution to the problem.
What do you think?