Just in: Kidnappers free 14 abducted Greenfield University students

Just in: Kidnappers free 14 abducted Greenfield University students

Saturday, May 29, 2021 7:39 pm


Greenfield University: Bandits kill two more Greenfield University students

Greenfield University: Bandits release 14 abducted students

Bandits have released 14 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State, abducted from their school campus over a month ago.

The bandits had abducted the  22 students and three staff of the University on April 21, 2021.

But five of the students were killed some days later by the bandits.
Also, one of the students was released after the parents paid the ransom demanded by the bandits.

Channels Television however reported on Saturday that the bandits have set the remaining 14 students in their custody free after their parents also met their ransom demands.

According to the TV station, the students were released  at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Saturday afternoon.

The Chairman of the  Forum formed by the parents of the students, Markus Zarmai, and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location, the television station said.

Channels TV also quoted parents of the abducted students as confirming  that they paid ransom and provided eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to free their children.

The Kaduna State Government has not reacted to the release of the students as at the time of writing this story.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Federal Government interventions creating opportunities for sustainable development – Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Buhari administration at 6: Even the blind can see certain things
    3 hours ago

    President Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister at 55
    Remi Tinubu 3 hours ago

    Sen. Tinubu: ‘I’m angry about a lot of issues’
    IPOB members on parade: IPOB decalres sit at home order across Southeast 4 hours ago

    Sit-at-home: Tight security in Imo, mall staff trapped
    Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader: orders sit at home order 4 hours ago

    Panic in Ebonyi over sit-at-home order by IPOB
    Mohammad Abubakar: Nigeria's Minister of Environment 4 hours ago

    Paris agreement: Nigerian Govt submits compliance interim report to UNFCCC
    President Buhari signs Agreement establishing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Niamey Niger Republic on 7th July 2019 4 hours ago

    AfCFTA: Nigeria’s implementation strategy document out in June – Official