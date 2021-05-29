Just in: Kidnappers free 14 abducted Greenfield University students

Bandits have released 14 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State, abducted from their school campus over a month ago.

The bandits had abducted the 22 students and three staff of the University on April 21, 2021.

But five of the students were killed some days later by the bandits. Also, one of the students was released after the parents paid the ransom demanded by the bandits.

Channels Television however reported on Saturday that the bandits have set the remaining 14 students in their custody free after their parents also met their ransom demands.

According to the TV station, the students were released at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Saturday afternoon.

The Chairman of the Forum formed by the parents of the students, Markus Zarmai, and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location, the television station said.

Channels TV also quoted parents of the abducted students as confirming that they paid ransom and provided eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to free their children.

The Kaduna State Government has not reacted to the release of the students as at the time of writing this story.