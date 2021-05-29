Panic in Ebonyi over sit-at-home order by IPOB

Saturday, May 29, 2021 3:57 pm


Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader: orders sit at home order

Christian Ogbonna

Residents of Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital have been thrown into fear over the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra known as IPOB.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, had called on the five Eastern states to stock food items ahead of the order.

Some of the residents, who spoke in separate interviews on Saturday in Abakaliki, said that the sit-at-home was worrisome, especially in this period of harsh economy in the country.

It was gathered that some security personnel were already patrolling major streets in the state capital in order to maintain peace and order in the area.

Shops and markets were opened for business but residents in the state were still buying food items over fear of what may happen.

Mr Emmanuel Eze, a resident said the most important thing in Nigeria was to find solutions to have the peace that we need.

“I heard that markets, Shops and banks are being closed for business in the period of the order. I have no choice than to come and buy some food items,” Eze said.

Mercy Nwafor, a trader also expressed worry of the order and urged the Federal government to find a lasting solution to rebuild oneness among the citizens.

“I am afraid of what is going to happen in the state in the period; they said, market will not be opened or businesses.

