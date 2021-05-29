Paris agreement: Nigerian Govt submits compliance interim report to UNFCCC

Paris agreement: Nigerian Govt submits compliance interim report to UNFCCC

Saturday, May 29, 2021 3:44 pm


Mohammad Abubakar: Nigeria's Minister of Environment

Mohammad Abubakar: Nigeria’s Minister of Environment

By Vivian Emoni

The Federal Government  says it has submitted its National Determined Contribution (NDC) Interim Report to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In a statement by Mr Saghir el Mohammed, Director Press, Ministry of Environment, on Saturday, in Abuja  said the submission was part of government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Submitting the report on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Environment, Dr Muhammad Abubakar, said that Nigeria had made steady progress towards meeting its NDC.

“This action underscores our determination to achieving the commitment we signed in 2015 to reduce Nigeria’s carbon emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent and 45 per cent conditionally by 2030 with international support.

“The submission made by Nigeria is also to fulfill the requirements for competing in the 2021 Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Action ( NAMA) Call for Proposal,” he said.

Abubakar explained that NAMA Call for Proposal was an opportunity provided by Germany, the Federal Ministry of Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and others, to mobilise finance for climate action around the globe.

He said  the finance was mainly to help mitigate the measures of the NDC.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    President Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister at 55
    Remi Tinubu 56 mins ago

    Sen. Tinubu: ‘I’m angry about a lot of issues’
    IPOB members on parade: IPOB decalres sit at home order across Southeast 1 hour ago

    Sit-at-home: Tight security in Imo, mall staff trapped
    Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader: orders sit at home order 2 hours ago

    Panic in Ebonyi over sit-at-home order by IPOB
    President Buhari signs Agreement establishing African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at the Opening of the 12th Extra Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Niamey Niger Republic on 7th July 2019 2 hours ago

    AfCFTA: Nigeria’s implementation strategy document out in June – Official
    2 hours ago

    Exactly 6 years ago: What Buhari promised Nigerians
    2 hours ago

    IPOB’s sit-at-home: Economic activities halted in Imo, travelers stranded in Onitsha
    Ize-Iyamu-and-Obaseki 3 hours ago

    Supreme Court judgment: Ize-Iyamu responds to Obaseki’s victory