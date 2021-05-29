Police nab 4 suspects with gun in Kogi

Saturday, May 29, 2021 11:27 pm


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four armed persons suspected to be criminals. They were arrested on Friday evening during stop and search operation, in Ijumu Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

This was made known by William Aya, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the command in a statement in Lokoja on Saturday. A locally made gun was found with the suspects.

The statement read: “The operatives attached to Iyara Division along with the operation Puff Adder II intercepted and arrested four suspected criminal elements terrorizing Iyara axis and its environs.

“The suspects were arrested on 28/05/2021 at about 1700hrs during stop and search along Iyamoye/Kabba Express way. The suspects are; Yahaya Yakubu 53years, Ojo Dada 20years, Mohammed Okehi 31years and Saliu Jimoh 45 years respectively.

“The suspects were intercepted on a motorcycles, during interrogation they could not give satisfactory account of themselves. Items recovered from them includes; One Locally made Pistol with two lives cartridges, one Red colour Bajaj Motorcycle with Registration number ONDO QC 778 and one Red colour TVS with Registration number ONDO AKR 181 WK respectively. Investigation is ongoing.

