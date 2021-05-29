President Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister at 55

President Buhari felicitates with Sports Minister at 55

Saturday, May 29, 2021 4:47 pm


 

Sunday Dare

 

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on the occasion of his 55th birthday. He was born on 29 May, 1966.

This was contained in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media.

The President thanks the Minister for the positive energy, patriotism and the invaluable contributions he brings in manning a very important ministry, which is strategic in moulding a better future for the country and harnessing the innate potentials and talent of Nigerians in sports.

President Buhari joins members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for good health and happiness for the celebrant, who has maintained a track record of excellence as a journalist and public office holder, having served as a former Executive Commissioner in Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before he came on board as a minister.

 

 

