Sit-at-home order: We’re battle ready for IPOB in Rivers – Police

PRESS RELEASE.

RE: SIT-AT-HOME.

The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to “A SIT- AT- HOME ORDER” issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) directing people not to go out to carry out their lawful activities from 29th to 31st, May 2021.

2. The Command views this as unlawful and has therefore decided to allay the palpable fears occasioned by the phantom Order.

Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday wishes to reassure the residents of the State, that adequate security measures have been emplaced to ensure they go about their lawful bussines activities unhindered, unmolested and in a conducive atmosphere.

They are therefore enjoined to disregard the Order which is obviously an affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which recognizes only the Executive President and Executive Governors as the only Authorities that can issue such Orders.

3. The general public is further enjoined to remain calm and report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the Security Agencies, please.

SP Nnamdi Omoni (anipr)

Police Public Relations Officer

For: Commr.of Police

Rivers State Police Command

Port Harcourt

28/5/2021