Sit-at-home order: We’re battle ready for IPOB in Rivers – Police

Sit-at-home order: We’re battle ready for IPOB in Rivers – Police

Saturday, May 29, 2021 8:07 am


CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State

CP Eboka Friday, Commissioner of Police Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers Police Command has directed residents of the State disregard  to “a Sit- at-home” order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
IPOB had directed people not to go out to carry out their lawful activities from 29th to  31st, May 2021 because it would be used to mark the sacrifices of “fallen heroes of Biafra”and 54th year of declaration of the defunct republic of Biafra.
The Command, in a press Statement signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni said it viewed the order as unlawful and has therefore decided to allay the palpable fears occasioned by the phantom Order.
“Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, wishes to reassure the residents of the State, that adequate security measures have been emplaced to ensure they go about their lawful bussines activities unhindered, unmolested and in a conducive atmosphere.
The Police Command therefore enjoined members of the Public to disregard the Order which is obviously an affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which recognizes only the Executive President and Executive Governors as the only Authorities that can issue such Orders.
“The general public is further enjoined to remain calm and report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the Security Agencies, please.”Omoni said.
PRESS RELEASE.
RE: SIT-AT-HOME.
The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to “A SIT- AT- HOME ORDER” issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) directing people not to go out to carry out their lawful activities from 29th to  31st, May 2021.
2. The Command views this as unlawful and has therefore decided to allay the palpable fears occasioned by the phantom Order.
Accordingly, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday wishes to reassure the residents of the State, that adequate security measures have been emplaced to ensure they go about their lawful bussines activities unhindered, unmolested and in a conducive atmosphere.
They are therefore enjoined to disregard the Order which is obviously an affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which recognizes only the Executive President and Executive Governors as the only Authorities that can issue such Orders.
3. The general public is further enjoined to remain calm and report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the Security Agencies, please.
SP Nnamdi Omoni (anipr)
Police Public Relations Officer
For: Commr.of Police
Rivers State Police Command
Port Harcourt
28/5/2021

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Members of Joint Action Civil Society Coalition in Ogun State during a rally to mark this year National Day of Mourning in remembrance of people that have lost their lives to one crisis or the other across the country on Friday 4 mins ago

    Killings: Group asks Nigerians to boycott June 12 celebrations
    OGSIEC Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Osibodu speaking at the stakeholders' meeting 18 mins ago

    Ogun LG poll will be fair, credible – OGSIEC boss assures stakeholders
    9 hours ago

    Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Obaseki
    Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire: calls for peace ahead of APC primary for Lagos Council election 11 hours ago

    Lagos LG Poll: Orelope-Adefulire sues for peace ahead of APC primaries
    11 hours ago

    Verbatim: Wike dares Rivers juju men, come and confront me
    Governor Seyi Makinde 14 hours ago

    2nd anniversary: Makinde commissions agribusiness project, model school building, others
    17 hours ago

    Liberian VP Visits VP Osinbajo
    18 hours ago

    Photo: New COAS Yahaya pays last respect to Attahiru