The Mystic River berths on Netflix

Saturday, May 29, 2021 12:20 pm


By Daniels Ekugo
Nigerian movie industry has rapidly grown as its first horror movie, The Mystic River, berths on the Netflix platform. It is a project by Rogers Ofime, while Uxodinma Okpechi directed the six part horror movie.
The Mystic River” which stars  Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Lota Chukwu, Ben Toutou, Joke Muyiwa, Thelma Nwosu, Jeffery Musa David,  premiered on Netflix May 14, 2021
The six-part horror series, tells the story of a young couple who relocate to a remote Nigerian Village following the woman’s deployment as a doctor in the village health centre. They are oblivious of the deadly practice of sacrificing pregnant women to their gods to avert suffering and death. The mystery surrounding the disappearing pregnant women is about to be unravelled by the young doctor who herself is pregnant, as she encounters the brutal suicide of Bisi who is marked for sacrifice, right before her.
According to Rogers, The plot is about  good and evil. There are some things we don’t like in our country today and we can stand up and do something about it just like the doctor stood up to fight tradition. We don’t have to leave everything to the government. I believe that standing up, saying something or making a change will go a long way.’
Starring leading actors such as Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Joke Muyiwa, each episode is wrapped in suspense.
The setting of the series is archaic, it speaks to present state of the country, where bloodshed has become the order of the day amid decay in every sector including health. “I am not going against tradition, I’m not going against culture. It’s a metaphor, there are some things we don’t like in our country today and we can stand up and do something about it. Like the doctor stood up to fight tradition, we can stand up and do something, we don’t have to leave everything to the government. I believe that standing up, saying something, or making a change will go a long way,” he added

