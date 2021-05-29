Troops repel attack in Borno, kill 10 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists

Troops repel attack in Borno, kill 10 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists

Saturday, May 29, 2021 10:05 am


Troops of the Nigerian military: kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian military: kill 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have eliminated 10 Boko Haram terrorists during an attempted attack on troops location in Rann, Headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relation, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Saturday, said the feat was achieved barely hours into the tenure of the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

Yerima said that the terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town on Friday.

He said that the troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

According him, troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and the residents.

“Combatants successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles, neutralising 10 terrorists in the process,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    DTigers-Basketball-Team 7 mins ago

    D’Tigers drawn in Group C of 2021 Afrobasket
    Alcohol: 22 die in India after drinking tainted liquor 13 mins ago

    Toxic alcohol kills 22 people in India
    Using the computer: NITDA warns Nigerians to beware of IGVM Ransomware 21 mins ago

    NITDA warns against file encrypting computer virus ‘IGVM Ransomware’
    COVID-19 vaccine: Fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates in Germany 32 mins ago

    Forged vaccine certificates surface in Germany
    Bashar al-Assad 46 mins ago

    Two die, 300 injured in celebratory gunfire for al-Assad
    Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita: heads the interim government to“lead the transition process to its conclusion.” 56 mins ago

    Mali court names coup leader Assimi Goita as interim president
    1 hour ago

    Video: Rotimi Amaechi waxes gospel song, releases single
    ISWAP/Boko Haram leader, Abu Musab al -barnawy, 1 hour ago

    10 facts about new ISWAP/Boko Haram leader, Abu Musab al-Barnawi  