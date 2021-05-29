Why US Senate Republicans Blocked Investigations into Attack on Capitol

Why US Senate Republicans Blocked Investigations into Attack on Capitol

Saturday, May 29, 2021 12:06 pm


Attack on the Capitol

 

 

Despite that their leader, Donald Trump, lost the last presidential election in the US, Republicans in the Senate have shown that blood is thicker than water. In other words, they still show their loyalty to Trump. That was by blocking the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
This, according to CBC was aimed at shifting “the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters.”

The report has it further: “Instead, it’s now likely that questions about who should bear responsibility for the attack will continue to be filtered through a partisan lens, rather than be addressed by an independent panel modelled after the commission that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to consider a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. “

