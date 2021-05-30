Ahmadu Gulak, Jonathan’s former aide, killed in Imo

Sunday, May 30, 2021 12:32 pm


 

Ahmadu Gulak

Some gunmen have murdered Ahmadu Gulak , one time Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan in Imo State .
This was confirmed today by one of his classmates, Umar Ardo. He revealed that Kulag was killed in the night of Saturday May 29, 2021.

Ardo’s Statement: Gulak Is Dead

I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak. Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, IMO State.

May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection. May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.

Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country.

This is one death too many! May God Almighty save our fatherland. Ameen.

Umar Ardo

