Buhari to killers of Ahmed Gulak: Don’t expect to go free

Sunday, May 30, 2021 7:16 pm


Ahmed Gulak: shot dead in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed outrage and disgust over what he called “the heinous murder“ of Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak in Owerri by yet to be identified gunmen.

The president reacted on Sunday in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

“I am repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

“Let me warn, however, that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable act should expect to go free.

“’We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice,” the president was quoted as saying.

Buhari expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa, as well as Gulak’s friends and associates across the country

