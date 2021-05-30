Chelsea: What Makes N’golo Kante ‘Tick’

Chelsea: What Makes N’golo Kante ‘Tick’

Sunday, May 30, 2021 10:00 am


 

N’golo Kante

 

By Afolabi Gambari

Achievers around the world have a lot of humility to learn from this 30-year-old Chelsea midfielder, N’golo Kante.

His undeniable and unarguable importance in the London club in the last six seasons are enough to make him cocky, aloof and arrogant. Yet, he is hardly heard and granting media interviews seems a taboo for him. So modest and self-effacing is the France international that his life outside the football pitch is unknown to the public.

He can however still be accused of being showy – but only as far as showing off his sublime quality on the football pitch match after match.

And, despite a very rough and tough beginning that bordered on so much uncertainty, life has been fair to Kante; he’s won vital laurels! Premier League. FA Cup. EFL Cup. UEFA Europa League. World Cup. Champions League. In several top-notch games, he also scooped the Player Award.
In all of this, he has remained himself: humble.

It is said that successful people are hardly humble. Therefore, those who can combine success with humility are great people. Therefore, Kante is a great man.

-Afolabi Gambari is a journalist and sports writer

