Ex-President Jonathan’s political adviser, Ahmed Gulak, shot dead in Imo

Sunday, May 30, 2021 12:50 pm


A former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Gulak, has been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

PRNigeria reports that Gulak, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, was killed in Owerri, Imo State capital on Saturday night.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State and personal friend of Gulak, Dr Umar Arɗo, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

“Inna lillahi wa inna illaihi rajiuun. Allahu Akbar. “I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak.

“Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State. “May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection. May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen.

“Please let all and sundry accept my heartfelt sympathy over this personal painful experience even as I draw solace that he lived a good, helpful and productive life, well illustrated by the fact that he died while in service of his dear country,” Ardo said.

 

