Police repel attack on Izombe division in Imo, kill 4

Sunday, May 30, 2021 1:50 pm


Police in operation

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa
The Police Command in Imo says gallant officers killed four bandits who allegedly attacked  Izombe police division in Oguta Local Government Area of the state on Saturday night.
The Commissioner of Police in the state,  CP Abutu Yaro disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman,  SP Bala Alkana on Sunday.
Yaro said that many of the bandits fled with bullet wounds.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack came less than 24 hours after gunmen razed the Atta police station in Njaba council area.
However,  unlike the Atta incident, four of the hoodlums were killed in  a gun duel with security agents.
The CP said the latest incident took place between 7 pm and 10 pm on Saturday in Izombe.
 “The hoodlums in their numbers, launched an offensive on the Izombe police station but were repelled by the gallant policemen on duty.
“Four hoodlums were neutralised during the attack while others escaped with bullet wounds.
He said that a mop up operation was  ongoing  to  arrest  fleeing members of the gang.
In another development, the police said they uncovered an illegal depot at Ogbo Oshishi (timber market) Naze in Owerri North local government area, where petroleum products were stored for onward transportation to locations targeted for attacks.
Yaro said the police, acting on information received from credible sources, moved operatives of the command attached to Anti Riot Unit and Quick Intervention Team  to the place and arrested six persons.
He said the illegal depot, comprising 14  shops was fully  stocked with  petroleum products suspected to have been obtained through bunkering.
The police boss said one tanker truck with registration number, GWA 568 AA was intercepted discharging petroleum products into some drums at  the illegal depot.
 He said the suspects also discharged the product in  sacks, using a Robin EY15 pumping machine, adding that both the truck and the pumping machine were recovered.

