University of Abuja expels 46 students for misconduct

By Gami Tadanyigbe

No fewer than 46 students of the University of Abuja have been expelled by the Senate for their involvement in various acts of misconduct.

Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Yakoob said that the misconduct was a breach of their sworn matriculation oath.

He said that five other students were rusticated for one semester while the cases of three others involved in sundry offences would be retried, as seven accused persons were exonerated, discharged and acquitted.

“Senate at its 175th Regular Meeting held on May 27, considered the report and recommendations of the Students Disciplinary Committee and after due diligence, approved the expulsion, rustication, retrial and exoneration of the affected students.

“The expelled students cut across several departments, while 15 of the students are in their 400 level, 20 in 300 level, eight in 200 level and three in 100 level.

“The affected students have been directed to handover any university property in their possession, including identity cards to their heads of departments and units, they have also been advised to vacate the campus immediately.

“The university authority wishes to restate its unwavering determination to protect its values and strongly warns students to respect and uphold their matriculation oath as they will be held accountable whenever they breach it,” he said.