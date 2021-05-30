Why Chelsea won the Champions League final

Chelsea

By Nehru Odeh

It was a match pundits had tipped Manchester City to win, but Chelsea record signing Kai Havertz’s goal in the 42nd minute made his club lift the Champions league trophy for the first time since 2012.

The underdog went ahead on a brilliant pass from Mason Mount to Havertz, who got behind the Manchester City defence and beat goalkeeper Ederson to score his first Champions league goal.

While many attribute that feat to Havertz superlative performance, others believe Ederson made a goalkeeping blunder by moving out of his goal hastily. And Havertz cashed in on that to find the net

Though Manchester City dominated the match – they had 62 percent ball possession, while Chelsea had 38 – it was the sheer determination of the Blues that gave them the night, what with their defensive play. Pep Guardiola’s boys had their chances as well as a penalty shout, but they couldn’t find the net, no thanks to the strong defence of the Coach Thomas Tuchel tutored boys.

However, the Citizens were dealt a heavy blow in the second half when Captain Kevin de Bruyne was forced out of the match after he suffered a facial injury following a collision with defender Antonio Rudiger.

That was a tough one for Manchester City, as they were forced to play without their attacker. Though Guardiola later brought in Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, that couldn’t make any difference. Many believe those players ought to have started the game.