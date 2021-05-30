Why Chelsea won the Champions League final

Why Chelsea won the Champions League final

Sunday, May 30, 2021 12:15 am


Chelsea

 By Nehru Odeh

It was a match pundits had tipped Manchester City to win, but Chelsea record signing Kai Havertz’s goal in the 42nd minute made his club lift the Champions league trophy for the first time since 2012.

The underdog went ahead on a brilliant pass from Mason Mount to Havertz, who got behind the Manchester City defence and beat goalkeeper Ederson to score his first Champions league goal.

While many attribute that feat to Havertz superlative performance, others believe Ederson made a goalkeeping blunder by moving out of his goal hastily. And Havertz cashed in on that to find the net

Though Manchester City dominated the match – they had 62 percent ball possession, while Chelsea had 38 – it was the sheer determination of the Blues that gave them the night, what with their defensive play.  Pep Guardiola’s boys had their chances as well as a penalty shout, but they couldn’t find the net, no thanks to the strong defence of the Coach Thomas Tuchel tutored boys.

However, the Citizens were dealt a heavy blow in the second half when Captain Kevin de Bruyne was forced out of the match after he suffered a facial injury following a collision with defender Antonio Rudiger.

That was a tough one for Manchester City, as they were forced to play without their attacker.  Though Guardiola later brought in Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, that couldn’t make any difference. Many believe those players ought to have started the game.

Chelsea

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Guns: four men arrested with guns in Kogi 1 hour ago

    Police nab 4 suspects with gun in Kogi
    Kpeyiri Neiba: arrested for allegedly killing his 50-year-old cousin after she refused to marry him. 1 hour ago

    Ghanaian man, Kpeyiri Neiba, kills cousin for refusing to marry him
    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko: The U.S is developing sanctions against key members of his regime over ongoing abuses of human rights and corruption, the falsification of the 2020 election, and the events of May 23. 2 hours ago

    Arrest of journalist: U.S to re-impose sanctions on Belarus
    L-R: Former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia; Senator Lee Maeba, former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Tele Ikuru and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the flag off of Aluu-Omagwa Road on Saturday. 2 hours ago

    Rivers’ projects: Wike sends strong message to banks
    File: Police station on fire 2 hours ago

    How hoodlums razed police station, courts in Imo – Police
    All Progressives Congress (APC) Party Secretariat in Agege LG, Lagos State, where electoral materials were scattered by hoodlums during the APC Chairmanship and Councillors primary elections on Saturday, May 29, 2021 (NAN) 2 hours ago

    Lagos LG poll: Aspirants cry foul as hoodlums disrupt APC primary in Agege
    3 hours ago

    UNILAG and Anele’s jaundiced perspective
    Governor David Umahi: 3 hours ago

    Ebonyi: Umahi sacks members of commissions, boards, liaison officers