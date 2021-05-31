COAS Yahaya to Army personnel: I will lead you with transparency, accountability

COAS Yahaya to Army personnel: I will lead you with transparency, accountability

Monday, May 31, 2021 10:38 pm


Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya

Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has pledged to prioritise welfare of personnel, entrench professionalism and celebrate gallantry by leading with sincerity, transparency and accountability.

Yahaya made the promise during his maiden interaction with the Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), field and corps commanders, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the task ahead was enormous, urging the officers and soldiers to rise in the defence of the nation.

The COAS also pledged to provide an exemplary leadership and conscientiously follow the standing operating procedures of Nigerian army by ensuring that army “becomes a formidable force for national defence and security’’.

According to him, for the Nigerian Army to be competitive in the 21st century, it must remain professional and seek to develop competencies that would make it ever ready to undertake its constitutional duties.

“It is, therefore, against this background that my mission which is a professional Nigerian Army is ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“To achieve this goal, my command philosophy will rest on four pillars, namely: Professionalism, Readiness, Administration and Cooperation.

“We must return to the tenets of adhering strictly to customs and tradition and ethics of our army and put in place a formidable Nigerian army.

“The task ahead of us is enormous, but so also is the strength of our common resolve to accomplish them.

“As your chief of army staff, I hereby restate my commitment to lead you with sincerity, with transparency and accountability at all times.

“I want to assure you all that I would run the army fairly and justly, giving equal opportunity to all based on individual competencies and character,” he said.

Yahaya assured the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the loyalty of Nigerian Army and also promised Nigerians the Army’s determination to ensure the territorial integrity of the nation.

He paid tribute to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died with him in the ill-fated NAF aircraft on May 21, in Kaduna.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Edo PDP rejects Ize-Iyamu's congratulatory message, describes him as busybody 8 mins ago

    Obaseki: PDP rejects Ize-Iyamu’s congratulatory message, says he is a busybody
    President Muhammadu Buhari 2 hours ago

    Buhari approves take-off of Senior Citizens Centre
    Oshiomhole and Obaseki 3 hours ago

    Supreme court victory: Oshiomhole sends message to Obaseki
    IPOB members in a demonstration 6 hours ago

    IPOB sit-at-home: Black marketers sell petrol at N300 per liter in Ebonyi
    7 hours ago

    TNKAY Music boss gets 2 international awards from Ooni of Ife
    One of those injured in the explosion taking treatment. Photo: Allwell Anene 7 hours ago

    Two injured in explosion at ‘Mama Joy’ fish shop in Port Harcourt -Police
    8 hours ago

    Reminiscences…OAU alumni relive campus days in new compendium
    Empty road in Onitsha 8 hours ago

    Sit-at-home: Socio-economic activities shut down in South East