CP orders manhunt for killers ‘unidentified’ in Enugu viral video

CP orders manhunt for killers ‘unidentified’ in Enugu viral video

Monday, May 31, 2021 7:36 am


Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu: confirms

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu: confirms

By Stanley Nwanosike

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt of armed assailants allegedly trailed and shot dead an unidentified man in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the video of the man being shot by the killers went viral on the social media.

The deceased was yet to be identified as at the time of this report.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu that the incident happened around 5p.m on Sunday.

Ndukwe said that the unknown assailants accosted their victim at the popular Ebeano Tunnel Roundabout off Garden Avenue in Enugu, shot him and made away with the Mercedes Benz Jeep he was driving.

The police spokesman said that the victim was rushed to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH) where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

Ndukwe said: “The commissioner has assured that no stone will be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“He also called on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants’’.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello: seeks FG's help to tackle bandits 12 mins ago

    Niger at war with bandits, you must help us now – Gov. Bello cries out to FG
    tobacco 32 mins ago

    1.2m non-smokers die from exposure to tobacco smoke yearly- WHO
    File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: 56 mins ago

    How Ibadan businessman, Maduabuchi Owuamanam, was murdered – Police
    2 hours ago

    N200b facility for social housing ready as ESP payroll support
    Aliko Dangote; Explains why Dangote is investing in every sector of the Nigerian economy 2 hours ago

    Dangote, MTN, Africa’s Best Brands Unaffected by Pandemic
    2 hours ago

    Kano: Dangote increases capacity, assures customers of more supply
    Nigerian Policemen: 8 hours ago

    Police arrest suspected killers of Gulak, kill 3 in gun battle
    Ahmadu Gulak: Police says his killers have been eliminated 8 hours ago

    How we tracked down, eliminated killers of Ahmed Gulak in Imo – Police