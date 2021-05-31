Ganduje challenges editors to work for unity of Nigeria

*He tells editors: Politicians are watching you as you conduct your election

By Ademola Adegbamigbe, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, today, declared open the 2021 Guild of Editors Conference at exactly 12.15 pm.

He started his address on a humorous note that politicians are watching editors as they conduct their election today. This is because, “you always claim politicians rig elections”!

He charged delegates to uphold the ethics of the journalism profession while, at the same time, work to ensure freedom of the press, the area where people in power like to infringe upon.

In his words: “Freedom of the press and ethics of journalism profession are one of the indices of measuring development. Nigeria, however, has one of the freest in the world.”

He added that the media should, more than before, work for peace and unity of Nigeria. “Media should nor beat the drum war. You have to set agenda for peace, unity as you do also for freedom of the press.”