Guild of Editors Convention Begins Today

By Ademola Adegbamigbe, Kano

The Biennial Convention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors will begin today in Kano. Theme:” Media Convergence in Covid­ – 19 Era: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Delegates from different media houses, including TheNEWS, started arriving the venue, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano, on Sunday, 30 May.

Election of key officials of the Guild will hold today. That will be after Governor Ibrahim Ganduje declares the convention open at 10 am.

On Tuesday, editors will embark on tour of projects in Kano. This will be followed by Gala night.

Departure of delegates will be Wednesday, 2 June.

Below is the list of candidates standing for election: