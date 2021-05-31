Panic over explosion in Port Harcourt

*Officers of Bomb Unit of the Rivers Police Command visit the scene conduct investigation

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

An explosion suspected to be caused by dynamite went off at the Mile Three Motor Park in Diobu Axis of Port Harcourt at about 6.45am on Monday.

The explosion caused panic among traders and others in the area.

Eyewitneses told our correspondent that a number of persons sustained minor injuries from the explosion.

It was difficult to immediately confirm if there were casualties and the number of those injured.

Our correspondent could not also confirm if the explosion was related to the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However, it was learnt that officers from bomb explosive unit of the Rivers State Police Command have visited the scene of the explosion for preliminary investigation.

It would recalled the both the Rivers Police Command and the State Government had assured residents that adequate security arrangements had been made to protect lives and properties of citizens of the state.

Also Police and the State Government have dismissed the order by the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, that businesses should remain shut in obedience to the sit-at-home directive of group on Monday, May 31.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said he was yet to receive briefing about the incident from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO under whose jurisdiction the incident happened.

When our Correspondent visited the Rumuokoro Modern Market in Obio-Akpor local government Council area, traders were opened for business.

But they did not openly displayed their goods outside their shops.The motor park attached to the market was opened, but with few vehicles.

A trader said that most of his colleagues who did not come to open for business did so to avoid looting of their wares and not in obedience to IPOB.

