Supreme court victory: Oshiomhole sends message to Obaseki

Monday, May 31, 2021 8:14 pm


Oshiomhole and Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, over his victory at the Supreme Court.
Recall that Obaseki who succeeded Oshiomhole as governor of Edo state, was disqualified from contesting for the governorship election ticket of the APC, under the watch of Oshiomhole as national chairman of the party.
Obaseki however defected to the PDP, where he secured the party’s ticket and eventually won the September 19 governorship election.
The APC and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, later engaged Obaseki in a protracted lawsuit, over alleged certificate furgery.
The Supreme Court however clared Obaseki, noting that the appealants failed to prove that the governor furged his University of Ibadan degree certificate.
In the contratulatory letter he personally signed on Monday, the former Edo State Governor said he had put all that transpired between him and his estranged political godson, behind him, describing their differences as “unfortunate”.
He said: “Congratulations on your victory at the Supreme Court, which has effectively laid to rest all matters arising from the last election.
“As I had repeatedly reminded you during our several meetings, our relationship has through the years developed beyond being friends to being brothers of different parents.
“Whatever happened is unfortunate and I believe God has a reason for everything. I have put all behind me and moved on.
“As I have consistently advised, please be magnanimous in victory. You are the Governor of all Edo people regardless of political leanings.
“Once again, congratulations Exellency! Please accept the renewed assurances of my very best wishes and high regards.”
It would be recalled that the candidate of the APC in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, had earlier congratulated Obaseki, a message the PDP however rejected.

