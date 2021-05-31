TNKAY Music boss gets 2 international awards from Ooni of Ife

Adejoke Adeleye/Abuja

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has awarded Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Youth Ambassador and Royal African Young Leadership (RAYLF) awards to the Chairman, TNKAY Music Worldwide , Mrs Temitope Olabode.

The awards were awarded to the TNKAY boss as distinguished Young African Icon during the Royal African Young Leadership Forum of Ooni of Ife held at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state recently.

It was gathered that Mrs Olabode was singled out for the awards due to her efforts as a young, high repute and hardworking goal-oriented individual who placed great value on her integrity .

Oba Ogunwusi who is also the founder of RAYLF described the awards as a celebration of achievement and dedication to duty.

The first class traditional ruler urged Yorubas to value their tradition and cultural heritage and to set up programmes that would engage youths and give them hope.

According to him, “the future of the nation lies in the hands of the young ones, and I urge them to handle their lives with care, for this will speak for their future.”

He urged them to stop complaining, but to utilise opportunities given to them to attain greatness in life.

The traditional ruler charged Nigerian leaders to prioritise youths’ future and create good ideas that would benefit them, saying this would pave the way for a better Nigeria.

He also stated that youths remained the pillars of tomorrow and once the foundation is weak, there is danger for the future.

The royal father pledged his support for the awardees, urging them to lead by example and be good mentors that the younger ones to emulate.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, assured of a brighter future for youths across the country.

Buhari said his administration has pushed out different programmes to engage the youths in one way or the other.

He added that his administration has also given opportunities for young persons to hold key political posts.

Buhari added that 50 per cent of the aspirants in the primary election for local government chairmanship and councillorship elections in Lagos State are youths.

Reacting, the music record label Chairman, who expressed her delight on the awards, promised to do more within her power to motivate the youths in Nigeria, West Africa, Africa and the world at large to continue to excel.