Two injured in explosion at ‘Mama Joy’ fish shop in Port Harcourt -Police

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The Rivers Police Command has confirm that there was an explosion on Monday morning at the Mile 3 market in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement, SP Nnamdi Omoni, the spokesman of the Command said, “A locally fabricated Dynamite, exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke, popularly known as ‘ Mama Joy’ opened her fish shop, inflicting injuries on her son and one other young lady who are currently receiving medical attention.

According to the Police no life was lost in the incident.

“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was immediately dispatched to the scene to sweep and render the entire Market safe. Normal trading activities resumed immediately.

“In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has ordered a full scale Investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“He reassured the good people of the State that the State is generally calm and they should go about their lawful activities uninterrupted and without fear of molestation from any quarters”.

See Police incident report

INCIDENT REPORT

The Rivers State Police Command can confirm that there was an explosion this morning at the Mile 3 Market in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the State

SP Nnamdi Omoni (anipr)

Police Public Relations Officer

For: Commr.of Police

Rivers State Command

Port Harcourt.

31/5/2021

