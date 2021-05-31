West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

Monday, May 31, 2021 10:04 am


Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita: heads the interim government to“lead the transition process to its conclusion.”

Mali’s new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita: heads the interim government to“lead the transition process to its conclusion.”

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has suspended Mali’s membership after coup leader Assimi Goita proclaimed himself president of the crisis-wracked country.

The Economic Community of West African States announced the decision late Sunday following an emergency summit of regional leaders in Ghana.

The leaders condemned the coup and demanded the immediate appointment of a civilian head of state as well as a new transitional government composed of civil society and army representatives.

Mali must also stick to planned elections in February 2022 to put the former French colony back on the path to democracy, an ECOWAS statement said.

Mali’s Constitutional Court officially handed over the reins of power to Colonel Goita, 38, on Friday evening.

Earlier in the week, Goita had announced that the president and prime minister had been deposed.

The trigger for the coup was the military’s anger over a cabinet reshuffle that saw two senior military officers stripped of their positions.

Last August, those military officers were part of a coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from office after nearly seven years.

That power grab nine months ago was also led by Goita.(dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Prof.-Ishaq-Oloyede-of-JAMB 2 hours ago

    2021 UTME: JAMB says no further extension of closing date for registration
    2 hours ago

    Kano 2021: Guild of Editors Convention Begins Today
    Police leading the suspects aw 3 hours ago

    Enugu: Police trace IPOB members to church
    Yahaya Bello 3 hours ago

    Yahaya Bello gets new job from APC
    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 3 hours ago

    FG opens bid for Highway Development, Management Initiative
    Prof. Jesse Otegbayo: UCH CMD 3 hours ago

    Strike: Resident Doctors tackle UCH CMD
    Rotimi Amaechi: Minister Transportation 4 hours ago

    Amaechi: I’m happy Buhari is not listening to naysayers on loans
    Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello: seeks FG's help to tackle bandits 4 hours ago

    Niger at war with bandits, you must help us now – Gov. Bello cries out to FG