Why Gulak went to Imo – DSP Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has has explained that Ahmed Gulak, a former presidential aide who was killed in Owerri on Sunday was on national assignment.

Gulak, a former Political Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead by gunmen in Owerri on his way to the airport.

Omo-Agege, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga on Monday in Abuja explained that the former presidential aide, was on national assignment in Owerri, as one of the consultants to the Senate Constitution Committee on Constitution Review.

Specifically, he said the late legal practitioner was in the Imo for the zonal public hearing on Constitution Review for the South East geopolitical zone.

Omo-Agege said the late Gulak would be greatly missed as he gave his all for the service of his country.

”As one of the consultants to the panel, he volunteered to go to Owerri for the zonal public hearing on Constitution Review. As a patriotic Nigerian, he died on national service.

The Deputy Senate President described the assassination of Ahmed Gulak, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “wicked, dastardly, callous and barbaric”.

He called on security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors while wondering what the killers sought to gain by killing a patriotic citizen.

”There is no justifiable reason for this murderous act by the evil men behind Gulak’s death.

“I call on the police and other security agencies to fish out the assailants and their sponsors to face the full wrath of the law.

“This is the least we owe the late Gulak. And it will serve as deterrent to others. Security agencies should immediately restore law and order in the south-east and other parts of the country so that the situation does not escalate.

“I also call for restraints on the part of those irked by the dastardly act. Reprisal attacks would only exacerbate the already tensed situation,” he said.

Omo-Agege commiserated with the family of the deceased as well as the government and people of Adamawa over the unfortunate incident.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear the irreparable loss,” Omo-Agege said.