Yahaya Bello gets new job from APC

Monday, May 31, 2021 9:04 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given Gov. Yahaya Bello, of Kogi  a new job.

He has been appointed as the chairman of a seven-man committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

This was announced in the letter of appointment signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The seven-man committee will meet to reconcile aggrieved members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the Area Councils elections.

The letter also named Nasarawa State Gov. Abdullahi Sule, as member of the committee while Mr Olaide Akinremi would serve as its secretary.

Other members of the committee include Sen. Ahmed Yusuf, Dr James Lalu, Mr Cletus Dick and Mr Uche Ogah.

According to the letter, the Yahaya Bello-led committee is expected to reconcile fractions of the party in the FCT in line with the provisions of APC Constitution and template for the reconciliation and mobilisation committee.

“Following the processes of nomination of our party’s candidates for the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections.

“The National Chairman of the CECPC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, has approved the constitution of a reconciliation committee,” the letter said.

It added that the committee was to take practical steps to reconciliate all aggrieved persons and issues on time for a satisfactory outcome in the forthcoming FCT Area Council Elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT council elections is slated for February 2022.

  • JOHNSON says:
    May 31, 2021 at 9:25 am

    GOOD ONE

