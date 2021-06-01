75 companies bid for concession of 12 federal highways

By Perpetua Onuegbu

A total of 75 companies are bidding for 12 federal roads to be concession under the first phase of the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).

Mrs Abimbola Asein, Head Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, disclosed this at the opening of Request For Qualification (RFQ) bid on Tuesday

in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the HDMI was created by Federal Government to develop and manage the federal Road network through sustainable Private-Sector investment.

The 12 roads to be concession under the first phase of the HDMI are: Benin – Asaba, Abuja – Lokoja; Kaduna – Kano; Onitsha – Owerri – Aba; Sagamu – Benin; Abuja – Keffi – Akwanga; Lokoja – Benin; Enugu – Port Harcourt; Ilorin – Jebba; Lagos – Ota – Abeokuta; Lagos – Badagry; and Kano – Shuari – Potiskum – Damaturu. The initiative is aimed at creating alternative sources of financing road development and management in the country while unlocking the massive economic potential of the project routes with attendant job creation.

Asein said that the opening of the portal for the submission of application for the bid would ensure that credible concessionaires were selected for the development and management of the federal roads through sustainable private sector investment.

“It is a two stage procurement process, we have the RFQ; that is this phase now that we are opening the bid for.